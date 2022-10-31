Some of the kids who are missing out on the trick-or-treating and parades got a treat all the same from Inova Loudoun staff members this Halloween.
Pediatric patients staying at Inova Loudoun’s Lansdowne hospital campus on Oct. 31 got a chance to dress up for reverse trick-or-treating—hospital staff, also dressed up for the holiday, came to their doors with candy and toys.
It was the first year of reverse trick-or-treating at the hospital, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Child Life Specialist Emily Phipps, whose job is to make the hospital stay a little more comfortable and comprehensible to their young patients, said the kids love it.
“They’re usually kind of disappointed, because they’re looking forward to trick-or-treating at home,” she said. “We had one family today, they had on a family costume, and they were like, ‘we’re going to be The Three [Little] Pigs. We’re missing a pig!’ It’s something to give them to look forward to in the hospital, since they can’t do it at home.”
And, she said, it’s fun for the staff, who dressed up as Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to make the rounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.