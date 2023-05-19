The Loudoun Coalition of Women and Girls on Thursday held the first Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame Inductee and Award Celebration.
Twenty-four women were nominated by members of the public in February and eight were chosen to be inducted during the ceremony held at the Lightfoot Restaurant. The Hall of Fame was established to preserve and amplify the legacies of Loudoun's most extraordinary women and inspire future generations of women and girls to greater achievement.
Morven Park CEO and President Stacey Metcalfe emceed the event attended by approximately 130 people.
“Our organization stands up today for all of you,” said LCWAG Program Chair and Board Secretary Lorna Campbell Clarke. “We are amazed and just grateful for all your accomplishments.”
Metcalfe shared the accomplishments and contributions made to the community by each of the eight honorees.
“The stories that we read about all of these nominees talked about courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, creativity in the arts, in community service, education, leadership, health, social justice, philanthropy and business,” Metcalfe said.
The eight women inducted into Loudoun’s Women Hall of Fame were:
- Kris Loya, a posthumous award for the artist and former manager of Leesburg’s Tryst Gallery;
- Kindra Dionne, of Purpose Worx LLC;
- Shreyaa and Esha Venkat, of Nest4Us;
- Katie Johnson, principal of Belmont Ridge Middle School;
- Sigrid Fry-Revere, a medical ethicist;
- Leesburg Interim Chief of Police Vanessa Grigsby;
- Karen Schaufeld, of All Ages Read Together; and
- Pastor Michelle C. Thomas, president of the NAACP Loudoun Chapter.
The Loudoun Coalition of Women and Girls is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization that promotes leadership development and fosters an inclusive community for Loudoun's women and girls through education, collaboration, and empowerment.
