Loudoun County will host a Housing Choice Voucher Landlord Workshop on Wednesday, March 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the offices of the Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development, 106 Catoctin Circle SE in Leesburg.
The workshop will be held in collaboration with the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development District of Columbia/National Capital Area Office.
Current and prospective landlords are encouraged to attend to learn about the basics and recent changes to the program, understand the benefits of renting to voucher holders, meet program staff and hear from a landlord with experience in the program.
The workshop is free, but registration is required. Learn more at loudoun.gov/housing or email housing@loudoun.gov.
