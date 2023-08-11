Nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun may apply for local grant funding through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development 2024 Virginia Housing Trust Fund – Homeless Reduction Grant.
Eligible projects include permanent supportive housing, rapid re-housing and projects showing innovative ways to support underserved populations experiencing homelessness.
The Underserved Populations Innovation Project is meant to pilot new models for providing assistance and determining the interventions that serve those populations. Examples of underserved populations may include seniors, unaccompanied youth ages 18-24, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities or people living in rural areas.
Virginia DHCD will host a “How-to-Apply” webinar Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Details are online from the Loudoun Continuum of Care at loudoun.gov/CoC. Applications are due by Oct. 2.
(1) comment
Quit giving taxpayer dollars away?
