Home sales remained sluggish and prices high last month, the Dulles Area Association of Realtors reported in its May 2023 Loudoun County Market Indicators Report.
“As we head into the summer months, tight inventory, mortgage rates, and continually rising prices are still heavily at play, making it quite challenging for many would-be homebuyers,” DAAR President Allan Marteney stated. “Because there is less than a month of inventory available here in the county, properties continue to receive multiple offers, in turn driving the prices upward.”
The report, produced by Virginia Realtors, indicated sales in May were down 29% from a year ago, with 208 fewer sales. The biggest dips were in the Ashburn 20148 ZIP code and Leesburg 20176 ZIP code. Pending sales also decreased 27% compared to last year, signaling continued slow market conditions.
Meanwhile, prices were up, with a median sales price of $710,000 in May, up 1.4% or $10,050 compared to last May. Prices climbed the most in the Purcellville 20132 ZIP code, Leesburg 20175 ZIP code and Chantilly 20152 ZIP code.
And supplies remain tight, with 25% fewer listings on the market compared to last year. The biggest drop in listings was in the Ashburn 20147 ZIP code, which saw 60% fewer listings, 42 fewer.
