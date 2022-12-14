Loudoun County Animal Services will hold its annual Home for the Holidays free pet adoption event Saturday Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Adoption fees will be waived for all available pets, which include cats, kittens, dogs, small pets, and livestock to clear the shelter and help out other shelters.
To help as many pets as possible, Loudoun Animal Services is also transferring in dogs and cats from overcrowded and under-resourced shelters around the region before the event.
“Animal intake numbers at many of our partner shelters are higher than they have been in three years,” Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski said.” They are treading water to save lives and we want to help them. This holiday adoption event gives us the chance to offer hope and homes to animals in need.”
And Santa will stop by for a visit.
The standard adoption screening process will apply; most adoptions can be completed on the same day. All dogs, cats and rabbits adopted from Loudoun Animal Services are spayed or neutered and microchipped, and dogs and cats are vaccinated. To see available pets and learn more, go to loudoun.gov/animals.
The Loudoun County Animal Shelter is 42225 Adoption Drive, Leesburg.
