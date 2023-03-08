The reconstruction of the John G. Lewis Memorial Bridge will be celebrated Friday during a formal reopening ceremony.
During the past two years, the truss bridge on Featherbed Lane over Catoctin Creek was dismantled to allow a new steel beam and timber deck to be constructed. The $4.9 million project wrapped up in late December when the road reopened to traffic.
The bridge’s truss was built in 1889 to carry Rt. 7 traffic over Goose Creek east of Leesburg. It was moved to the Lovettsville-area location in 1932. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
Starting at 11 a.m. March 10, county supervisors, VDOT representatives and members of Loudoun’s conservation organizations will make remarks about the preservation effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.