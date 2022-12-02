Next year’s General Assembly session could bring a renewed battle around tolls on the Dulles Greenway, as state lawmakers and county supervisors revealed they have been in secretive closed-door meetings with the Greenway and state administration.
Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) at their meeting Wednesday, Nov. 30 said he has been told the Virginia Department of Transportation is negotiating with the Greenway on extending its deal with the state. It is the state’s only highway governed by the Virginia Highway Corporation Act of 1988. And currently, the Greenway is set to become public property in 2056.
“We might be told that this is the only way to reduce tolls, but it’s not. In fact, it’s the worst way to reduce tolls, because it doesn’t consider future costs. So any sort of piece of paper they put in front of you, you really have to get a second opinion,” Subramanyam said.
Loudoun County Attorney Leo Rogers confirmed they have met with Greenway representatives, state Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III and Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Stephen C. Brich twice in Richmond in October and November. Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) added they have also met once in Loudoun. And, they said, they have signed nondisclosure agreements about those meetings, but for now have reached no agreements.
“What I can tell you is that no confidential information's been shared with us, and we are not moving forward at this point with any substantive terms of an agreement. So as Loudoun sees it, this should not be 2023 legislation,” Rogers said. “Right now, it would be an agreement to agree, and we want to be able to work through the terms of this very unique agreement to convert a Highway Corporation Act road to a [Public-Private Transportation Act road], which it was never intended to do, so we think that there's a lot of work that needs to be done before legislation should be considered by the General Assembly.”
“I want us to be careful that that it's not being said that Loudoun is agreeing to something that might happen, whatever that might be, because that would not be a true statement,” Randall said. “Being in the room and asking for input is not the same thing as agreeing with what eventually may come out.”
If the administration seeks a new deal with the Greenway in 2023, it will have to get a bill passed through the General Assembly.
It is not the first time the Greenway’s owners have sought more concessions from the state, nor to move the Greenway from governance under the Highway Corporation Act to the Public-Private Transportation Act. It also highlights a split between Loudoun supervisors and some lawmakers amid more than a decade of effort to rein in the highway’s tolls.
In 2021, Loudoun’s state legislative delegation for the first time succeeded in passing legislation to curb toll increases. That law, championed by Subramanyam and Sen. John J. Bell (D-13), seeks to create measurable standards for evaluating whether proposed toll increases would discourage motorist from taking the road, which is not permitted. Loudoun supervisors point out drivers are already discouraged from taking the Greenway by toll prices. The bill limits the Greenway to apply for toll increases one year at a time.
It also would allow debt refinancing only when necessary to operate, maintain, or expand the road and would not increase toll rates, seeking to close a loophole that allowed the Greenway to amass around a billion dollars in outstanding debt and count that against its profitability when applying for toll increases.
And if its owners seek to keep it private beyond 2056, the Greenway must make new financial disclosures and have at least a BBB- bond rating from a major credit ratings agency, the lowest investment-grade rating. None of the three major bond ratings agencies rate the Greenway that highly.
That was followed by the State Corporation Commission’s first-ever decision to deny toll increases on the Greenway, in a case that was not yet governed by the new law but served as an early test of some of the arguments it was based on. The Greenway so far has not filed for a rate increase under the new legislation, which went into effect July 1, 2021.
But that same year, Del. David A. Reid (D-32), who co-patroned Subramanyam’s bill, then split with county supervisors and the rest of Loudoun’s state delegation to introduce a Greenway-backed bill to end State Corporation Commission oversight and permit the administration to directly negotiate and execute a new deal with the Greenway. That bill died in committee, but Reid and Sen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33) filed similar bills in the 2022 session, seeking to relieve the Greenway of those new oversights and further hide the road’s murky finances.
Their bill would have allowed the state Commissioner of Highways to negotiate a new deal on tolls with the highway owners unilaterally, which would have placed the road under the governance of the Public-Private Transportation Act, exempting it from local real estate taxes. The county’s 2021 annual financial report showed the Greenway’s owners are the fifth-largest real estate taxpayer in the county. The Greenway is owned by Toll Road Investors Partnership II, itself owned by Australian investment firm Atlas Arteria.
The bill also would have required state and local officials permitted to be present at negotiations to sign a non-disclosure agreement and created a new Virginia Freedom of Information Act exemption specifically for that information about the Greenway’s finances.
Reid and Boysko argued the bill would open the door to discussions about distance-based tolling and reductions in tolls, although neither were required in the bill or are forbidden now. That bill was tabled in committee until the 2023 General Assembly session.
The county’s 2023 state legislative agenda calls for “opposing any legislation regarding automatic toll increases, and oppose any extension of the Greenway’s operating license, seeking requirements to deploy distance-based and time-based tolling that materially benefits users both peak and off peak prior to any subsequent toll increases, and seeking requirements to deploy additional congestion management improvements beyond those currently required, prior to any subsequent toll increases.”
The county also continues to build and seek funding for Greenway alternatives such as Shellhorn Road and Prentice Drive to reduce congestion and offer commuters cost-efficient east-west routes.
