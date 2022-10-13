Daniel Galindo has been appointed director of Loudoun’s Department of Planning and Zoning, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet announced Thursday. Galindo had served as assistant director since February 2021.
“Mr. Galindo has showed exceptional leadership since joining Loudoun in 2017, demonstrated by his continual promotions within the department based on his excellent performance,” Hemstreet stated. “He played key roles in the adoption of the 2019 Comprehensive Plan and other important countywide initiatives; I am confident his experience in Loudoun will serve him and the county well as he takes on his new role leading the department, particularly right now since we are in the middle of the Zoning Ordinance rewrite project.”
Galindo served as both principal planner and a planning manager in Loudoun before being promoted to assistant director last year. Before joining Loudoun County, he served as the Town of Hamilton’s Zoning Administrator, a senior planner for the Town of Purcellville, a community development coordinator in Winchester, Tennessee, and a community planner for the state of Tennessee.
As director of the Department of Planning and Zoning, Galindo will oversee an agency that works closely with the Board of Supervisors, the Planning Commission and the public in the development of policies and plans that guide the use of land in the county. The department manages land development applications for rezonings and special exceptions to determine consistency with county plans and ordinances. The department also administers and enforces the provisions and regulations of the Loudoun County Zoning Ordinances.
He holds a master’s degree in urban planning from Texas A&M University, and a certified planner credential through the American Institute of Certified Planners.
More information about the Loudoun County Department of Planning and Zoning is online at loudoun.gov/planningandzoning.
