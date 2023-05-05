Loudoun County’s annual Tourism Grant competitive process is underway with the posting of the Fiscal Year 2024 grant application at loudoun.gov/tourismgrant.
Nonprofits, municipalities and businesses located in Loudoun County are invited to apply for up to $25,000 in funding for tourism, marketing and hospitality-related projects. The grants are designed to support initiatives that bring more visitors to Loudoun, increase overnight stays in Loudoun hotels, and enhance the overall attractiveness and marketability of Loudoun County as a destination.
Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31. More information and the online application form are at loudoun.gov/tourismgrant.
