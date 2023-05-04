The deadline for first-half personal property tax payment is Friday, May 5.
Payments received or postmarked after May 5 will incur a 10% penalty plus 10% annual interest. Personal property taxes unpaid after 60 days will incur an additional 15% penalty.
Payments can be made online at loudounportal.com/taxes, in person at a Treasurer’s Office, by telephone to 1-800-269-5971, or mailed to County of Loudoun, P.O. Box 1000, Leesburg, Virginia 20177.
With questions or if you have not received your bill, call the Treasurer's Office at 703-777-0280 or email taxes@loudoun.gov. Taxpayers having financial difficulties can contact the Office of the Treasurer’s Collections Team at 703-771-5656.
For information on tax exemptions or deferrals, email the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at taxrelief@loudoun.gov, call 703-737-8557 or go to loudoun.gov/taxrelief.
I got a call from Roger Zurn today reminding me that the deadline was tomorrow. The web site is reasonably easy to use but it would be great if they allowed me to select two items at once. As it is, you have to select all items, or select one at a time and then back out and select another item.
