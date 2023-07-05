Fort Johnston Road just west of Leesburg has been renamed in two sections, as part of Loudoun County’s ongoing work to rename public facilities named after segregationist or Confederate symbols.
The segment of Fort Johnston Road between Alysheba Drive and Leeland Orchard Road will also be named Leeland Orchard Road. The rest of the road, from the intersection with Leeland Orchard Road to its cul-de-sac, will be named “Fort Star” in recognition of the fort’s star-shaped construction.
The renaming of Fort Johnston Road will not become official until the fall of 2023. Loudoun County will send each property owner notice by mail 60 days in advance of the official change.
Loudoun’s Fort Johnston was a Civil War, Confederate earthen fort near the road built after the Battle of Balls Bluff. Confederate forces abandoned the fort when the U.S. Army entered Loudoun in 1862, and American troops renamed it Fort Geary in honor of their commander.
More information about the project to rename roads in Loudoun is online at loudoun.gov/roadrenaming.
(6) comments
Changing the names of roads is far easier than cleaning them of litter, mowing, and cutting back the brush.
This is how government distracts people for failing to do it's real functions.
Roads are a state responsibility.
For as much ranting about government that you do on this site you should know the divisions between State, Local, and Federal and their responsibilities?.
But then you couldn't complain about LoCo?
While the crews are VDOT, I think the County still pays for it. I recall in budgets of past, a debate on whether the County should scale back the amount of roadside beautification we were paying for.
Removing the stoplights on Route 7 was paid for by the County. It was VDOT's responsibility, but VDOT fails to perform in many ways and other entities step up to fill in the gap.
Randall peeing money away on wokeness!
And yet Leesburg is still Leesburg and Loudoun is still Loudoun.
Why wipe out its historical significance? Renaming it to Fort Geary Road would have been better.
