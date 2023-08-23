Fort Johnston Road’s name will officially change on Oct. 26, as part of Loudoun County’s ongoing work to rename public facilities named after segregationist or Confederate symbols. The county announced it is notifying property owners along the road by mail.
The road is just west of the Town of Leesburg, accessible from Rt. 7 westbound from Alysheba Drive.
The segment of Fort Johnston Road between Alysheba Drive and Leeland Orchard Road will also be named Leeland Orchard Road. The rest of the road, from the intersection with Leeland Orchard Road to its cul-de-sac, will be named “Fort Star” in recognition of the fort’s star-shaped construction.
Loudoun’s Fort Johnston was a Civil War, Confederate earthen fort near the road built after the Battle of Balls Bluff. Confederate forces abandoned the fort when the U.S. Army entered Loudoun in 1862, and American troops renamed it Fort Geary in honor of their commander.
More information about the county’s road renaming effort is online at loudoun.gov/roadrenaming.
