John Fishback, the first ever Historic Records Manager under the Clerk of the Circuit Court, has been recognized for his years of service.
Fishback joined the Clerk of the Circuit Court in March 1988, serving under three Clerks of Court and showing a passion for preserving the courthouse’s remarkable historic court records. In 2004, Clerk Gary Clemens appointed Fishback as the office’s first-ever historic records manager.
Fishback retired in June 2014, but by August 2014 was back in the office volunteering in the historic records division. As of April 24, he has provided more than 5,000 hours of volunteer service to the office.
Fishback was recognized with a ceremonial resolution from the Board of Supervisors Tuesday, June 6.
“Mr. Fishback's numerous contributions and volunteer efforts have assisted the Clerk of the Circuit Court with providing essential preservation of documents which empowers the Clerk and the Clerk’s Historic Records Division to provide Loudoun County residents with an improved experience and easier, quicker access to valuable historic court records and Loudoun history,” the resolution notes.
