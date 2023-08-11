Loudoun County Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. reminds residents that first-time applications for the county’s Personal Property Tax Relief for the Elderly & Disabled program are due Friday, Sept. 1. Vehicle owners who are 65 and older or permanently and totally disabled, and who meet income and net worth requirements, are eligible for a reduced tax rate on one vehicle per qualified applicant.
Applications and details about the vehicle tax relief program are online at loudoun.gov/taxrelief. For questions or to request a mailed application, email taxrelief@loudoun.gov or call 703-737-8557.
