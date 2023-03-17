The Loudoun County Disability Services Board will sponsor a virtual training on fair housing for people with disabilities Tuesday, April 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. in recognition of Fair Housing Month in April.
In particular developers, builders, real estate agents, leasing agents, landlords, mortgage companies, homeowners’ associations, housing providers, nonprofit organizations and government employees are encouraged to attend.
The training will be conducted by a Fair Housing training specialist from the Virginia Fair Housing Office, and meets the requirements for real estate continuing education and fair housing certification.
Virginia's fair housing law outlaws discrimination in residential housing on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, family status or disability. The training is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required at loudoun.gov/fairhousingtraining.
For more information email the Office of Public Affairs and Communications at publicaffairs@loudoun.gov or call 703-777-0113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.