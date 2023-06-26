County staff members have still had no luck engaging the Federal Aviation Administration in talks about jet noise around Dulles International Airport, they reported to a county Board of Supervisors committee June 21.
When county supervisors approved a controversial update to the zoning ordinance’s Airport Noise Impact Overlay District, they also directed staff members to connect with the FAA on the options to address community concerns about airport noise. But so far, the federal agency has been largely unresponsive to that outreach, county staff members have said. They report trying to engage the FAA since January.
Most recently, staff members reported they spoke to the FAA Eastern Region Community Engagement Officer Veda Simmons on the phone and were told a response to the county’s written communications would be sent by May 12. As of the June 21 report to the county Transportation and Land Use Committee the county had received no response.
But Principal Planner Josh Peters said staff members remain optimistic they will be able to engage the FAA.
In the meantime the county has hired a consulting firm, Vianair, to study airport noise and propose new mitigations such as new rules for planes taking off from Dulles Airport. That work is expected to take nine months and cost the county $70,000. Committee Chair Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) said the consultant came with the recommendation of Birchwood residents.
The committee also recommended the Board of Supervisors sign off on a letter providing feedback to the FAA’s open comment period on its noise policies.
The letter says Loudoun County supports efforts to integrate into those policies research on the health and economic impacts of aviation noise. And it suggests the FAA schedule regular updates to catch up on the latest research.
And among other requests, the county urged the FAA to develop a grant funding program for landowners affected by airport noise to support noise abatement work.
The letter also requests some airports, including Dulles, be required to publish two noise studies: One for long-term planning, based on the airport’s full potential buildout and traffic, and a nearer-term study based on the airport’s current operations.
Similar studies were conducted around Dulles, including a federally-required near-term study and the longer-term projections Loudoun planners used to draw the Airport Noise Impact Overlay. In the highest-noise areas of that overlay, residential development is forbidden, and other areas require more sound insulation in homes and notifying buyers that the home is in the airport noise overlay.
The committee endorsed that letter 4-0-1, County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent.
