The Federal Aviation Administration is holding webinars about aircraft noise as it conducts a nationwide review of its noise policy.
A press release from the Loudoun County government notes those webinars are happening as it is seeking to engage the FAA about noise concerns west of Dulles Airport. According to the release, the FAA has acknowledged Loudoun’s request and is preparing a response.
The FAA is reviewing policy around recreational and commercial fixed-wing airplanes, helicopters, commercial space transportation vehicles, unmanned aircraft systems, and emerging technology vehicles.
The final webinar is scheduled for Thursday, May 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, go to faa.gov/noisepolicyreview.
