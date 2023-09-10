Loudoun County Parks, Recreation and Community Services has reopened the Evergreen Mills Equestrian and Hiking Trail—a four-mile path designed to accommodate horses, hikers and mountain bikers.
The original trail was closed in 2008 during the realignment of The Woods Road as part of planning for expansion of the county landfill south of Leesburg.
Earlier this year, community volunteers and joined with the parks department staff to clear the trail and bring it back to public use.
The effort is part of the implementation of the countywide Linear Parks and Trails Plan, adopted by the Board of Supervisors in 2021. The plan outlines a potential network of trails to connect the county’s natural and cultural resources.
The Evergreen Mills Equestrian and Hiking Trail is located at 21332 Marcum Farm Court off The Woods Road south of Leesburg. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, the trailhead includes space to park horse trailers. The trail originally opened as part of a Loudoun County Pilot Equestrian Trail Program initiative that was funded in 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.