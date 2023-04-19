The Loudoun County Environmental Commission will host a forum on the county government’s efforts to increase environment and energy sustainability Thursday, May 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Academies of Loudoun.
The Board of Supervisors created the commission in 2021 to advise on policies and practices dealing with the environment, sustainability and energy.
The Energy and Environment Forum will feature information about and ways to get engaged in the Loudoun County Energy Strategy, energy equity, solar ordinances, tree protection, wildlife corridors and watershed management. The forum will also include presentations from County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), Environmental Commission Chair Gem Bingol, NAACP Virginia State Conference Environmental and Climate Justice Committee Chair Karen Campblin and Catoctin Creek Distillery owner Scott Harris.
The committee hopes to make the forum an annual event to update the public on those topics and gather feedback. Public comments gathered at the forum will be shared with the Board of Supervisors during the Environmental Commission’s annual report.
More information is at loudoun.gov/environment.
(1) comment
"...wildlife corridors and watershed management."
Because Harrison Street' "green ribbons" plan to infest every major waterway in LoCo with spandex wearing middle aged men on bikes, would be totally helpful for wildlife and waterways.
