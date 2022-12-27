The tolls on the Dulles Toll Road will go up on Jan. 1, to $4 at the main toll plaza and $2 at the ramps, which will be followed by a new fee for drivers without an E-ZPass.
The new tolls are an increase of 75 cents at the toll plaza and 50 cents on the ramps.
The toll road ended manual toll collection in April, and will soon add an additional fee for people who pay-by-plate rather than using an E-ZPass. In the first quarter of 2023, the airports authority will charge $1.60 per transaction to those drivers.
Drivers without an E-ZPass device will be identified by their license plate and receive an invoice to their associated billing address. It may be possible to pay a toll before receiving an invoice and additional fee at tollsinvirginia.com.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted in November to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road. The airports authority took over the toll road for 50 years starting in 2008 as part of the deal to build the Silver Line extension into Loudoun. The airports authority projects it will be paying off debt on the Silver Line project through that 50-year period ending in 2058, with toll rate increases expected every five years going forward.
Tolls are higher for vehicles with more axles. For three axles, tolls are $8 at the plaza and $4 at the ramps; for four axles, $9.25 and $4.50; for 5 axles, $10.50 and $5; and for six or more axles, tolls are $11.75 and $5.50.
The last toll increase on the Dulles Toll Road was in 2019, and before that 2014.
