One day after joining the celebration of the Silver Line extension, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors voted Wednesday to increase rates on the Dulles Toll Road, which help pay for the Metrorail project.
Starting Jan. 1, fees for two-axle vehicles will increase from $3.25 to $4 at the main toll plaza and from $1.50 to $2 on the ramps.
The board also adopted an administrative fee to recover the costs of new pay-by-plate transactions, as the toll road prepares to go cashless in 2023.
It is the first Dulles Toll Road rate increase since 2019.
The revenue is used to fund operating and maintenance costs of the highway and cover a portion of construction costs for the Silver Line, which began service to Dulles Airport on Nov. 15.
Public hearings on the proposed toll increase and administrative fee were held in July. Based on the current portfolio of toll road revenue bonds, debt service obligations are projected through 2058, with “modest” toll rate increases expected every five years, according to MWAA.
Manual toll collection on the Dulles Toll Road ended in April 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. MWAA will consider a phased removal of toll booths at 59 existing toll lanes in the coming months. Eliminating toll booths is expected to speed traffic flow and benefit the environment by reducing emissions that would have been produced by vehicles waiting in toll-booth lines, according to the authority.
Most motorists—approximately 98%—use the E-ZPass electronic toll-paying system. Drivers without E-ZPass may pay a toll before or after receiving an invoice through the Virginia Department of Transportation at tollroadsinvirginia.com. Smartphone toll payment applications from private companies.
In the first quarter of 2023, a pay-by-plate collection system will be added. Motorists who don’t pay tolls electronically will be identified by their vehicle license plate and receive an invoice to their registered address. The MWAA board set a $1.60 administrative fee to cover the billing cost of each pay-by-plate transaction.
