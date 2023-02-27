The Dulles Area Association of Realtors released its January 2023 Loudoun County Market Indicators Report on Wednesday, showing sales activity continuing to slow but home prices trending upward amid a continued market rebalance.
“While Virginia as a whole saw its slowest January market in eight years, here in Loudoun County a record low 196 sales were recorded this past month,” 2023 DAAR President Allan Marteney stated. “And though this might seem alarming, this rebalancing of the market can be expected following the frenzy of the past few years. For buyers, this means more negotiating power as homes sit on the market longer, while sellers can expect stability in home values.”
January saw 196 sales in Loudoun, 33% fewer than the previous January. The sharpest decrease was in the 20175 Leesburg ZIP code.
Pending sales also continued to fall, with 303 pending sales, 20% fewer than a year ago. The largest drop was in the 20148 Ashburn ZIP code, followed by 20175 and the 20165 Sterling ZIP code.
Sales prices also decreased in 20175 and the 20132 Purcellville ZIP code. But the median sale price in Loudoun overall increased 11.6% in January compared to the year before, to $658,457. The biggest price jumps were in the 20105 Aldie ZIP code and 20176 Leesburg ZIP code.
And the number of active listings continues to grow. At the end of January, there were 324 active listings in the county, more than double the number of active listings the year prior. Listings grew 328.6% in the 20164 Sterling ZIP code and 215.4% in the 20176 Leesburg ZIP code.
See the full report and learn more about the Dulles Area Association of Realtors at dullesarea.com.
