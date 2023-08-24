The Dulles Area Association of Realtors reported housing prices continuing to climb with the release of its July 2023 Loudoun County Market Indicators Report on Monday.
“Low inventory, paired with higher mortgage rates, continues to pose a challenge for the housing market both nationally and here in Loudoun County,” DAAR 2023 President Ida Dennis said. “There’s no question we’ll continue to be in a seller’s market for the foreseeable future as the lack of available homes puts pressure on prices, but certainly buyers have more negotiating power than they did in the height of the market in recent years.”
According to the report, sales dropped 23.7% in July compared to last year. Only the Lovettsville ZIP code 20180 saw a slight increase—three more sales than July 2022, which is a 30% increase.
And after a slight drop in June, the median sales price climbed again in July. The median sales price in July was $712,500, $27,500 higher than a year ago. The biggest price jumps were in Leesburg and Ashburn, while Purcellville’s 20132 ZIP code and the 20152 Chantilly ZIP code saw sales prices drop compared to last year.
The Dulles Realtors also noted a shrinking supply of homes for sale in Loudoun. At the end of July, there were 377 active listings across the county, which was just over half the number of listings at the end of July 2022 with 354 fewer listings. They were down 76% in the 20165 Sterling ZIP code, with 59% in the Leesburg 20176 ZIP code and 49% in the 20148 Ashburn ZIP code.
Find the full report and more information at dullesarea.com.
