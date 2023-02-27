Dulles Airport will get another $20 million for its planned new 14-gate concourse from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) announced Monday.
That funding, from the bill’s Airport Terminals Program, joins another $49.6 million the project already received. It would replace gates built in the 1990s at the eastern end of Concourse A, where many regional-flight passengers currently go outdoors to access their planes via the walkways and stairs. Passengers instead will be able to board their flights using jet bridges. Connected to an Aerotrain station, the new concourse will be nearly four times larger than the current facility.
“I’m proud that our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making this new terminal at Dulles possible to improve the ease and quality of travel for regional and commuter passengers,” Wexton stated. “From improved roads to expanded broadband to support for major local transit priorities like this, the investments that we delivered in the infrastructure law are already benefiting Virginians every day. I’ll continue working with local leaders to ensure this once-in-a-generation legislation meets the needs of every community in VA-10.”
The Airport Terminals Program provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants.
