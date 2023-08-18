Dozens of people gathered in the county government center for former Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd’s retirement party Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The crowd included generations of government and community leaders stretching across Yudd’s 26-year career with the county government, including current and former elected officials from state, county and town governments.
Yudd’s boss, County Administrator Tim Hemstreet, recalled rehearsing for his first budget proposal presentation after becoming Loudoun County government’s chief executive, by which time Yudd had already risen to assistant administrator.
“I look at the talking points and I don't really like it, and so I start changing it,” Hemstreet said. “We’re in the boardroom doing a rehearsal, and Charles is taking the perspective of the chair, and he just hits the gavel and he says ‘stop right there! I don’t know where you came from, but we don’t do it like that here.’”
Hemstreet said after that, although he changed the script, he stuck to the script.
“You have had many opportunities and choices to pick somewhere else to go and to provide your talent somewhere else. So, thank you for choosing to stay here and to work with me, and I’m grateful to you for making that choice,” Hemstreet told Yudd. “As I said before, you've been my go-to person for a number of years now. You've handled a number of the county's high-profile projects, many of which were complex or challenging for any number of reasons. So, thank you for being that person, and for being willing and able to tackle each challenge.”
Yudd, whose last day with Loudoun County government was Tuesday, handed his position to new Deputy County Administrator Erin McLellan. Hemstreet also credited Yudd with taking a professional interest in some staffers and helping develop their careers; McLellan said she was one of those.
(1) comment
What a nice retirement party for Charles Yudd. I'm glad the event received coverage by Loudoun Now. The county has gotten a lot of bad press lately. But it's inspirational to read about Mr. Yudd & everything he's done by way of public service. Good luck in the years to come, Mr. Yudd!
