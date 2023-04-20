The Loudoun County Disability Services Board and The Arc of Loudoun will host a Disability Resource Fair Friday, May 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rust Library in Leesburg.
The free event will highlight a variety of community resources available to people with disabilities, featuring county government representatives as well as organizations that provide educational, employment and recreational opportunities.
The Loudoun County Disability Services Board advises the Board of Supervisors on issues of importance to people with disabilities, their families and caregivers. The Arc of Loudoun, based in Leesburg, advocates for, educates, serves and supports people with disabilities and their families.
