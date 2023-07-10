County supervisors on July 5 voted down a proposal to study to prevent data center development along Rt. 7 by opening a development rights marketplace to encourage investment elsewhere.
Supervisors have grappled with how to control the data center industry’s hunger for land across the county. Prices for some prime data center land now top $4 million an acre, pricing out other business in zoning districts that permit data centers. And current zoning allows data center development by-right in areas of the Rt. 7 corridor, something supervisors have hoped to avoid.
But with data center alley in Ashburn filling up, the industry is now looking to expand into other parts of the county.
Meanwhile, supervisors have also reopened long-running discussions on transfer of development rights, a program that would allow landowners to sell the development rights from their land to developers elsewhere in the county. The county government would determine sending areas, where those rights can be sold to, and receiving areas where they can be bought and used.
Elsewhere, it’s been used to protect rural land from development, such as by allowing farmers to profit from the development potential of their land while also preventing future development on that land, and allowing developers additional development density by-right, by buying those rights rather than applying for a zoning exception or rezoning.
But developing the program for Loudoun has so far been stymied by a county planning department already at capacity, and some supervisors have argued it would saddle eastern Loudouners with more traffic and development to benefit western Loudouners.
Supervisor Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) on July 5 floated the idea of a market study on transfer of development rights, with an eye toward moving those development rights around Loudoun’s eastern, suburban areas.
“We agree we're not going to help the west by hurting the east. That's not going to happen,” Turner said. “However, if you look into an east-to-east transfer, there is also the possibility of a fairly radically revised TDR program whereby areas that are developing data centers in the east could purchase development rights somewhere else in the east to cause them not to develop where we don't want them, and develop where we can tolerate them.”
For example, he said, the board could designate the Rt. 7 corridor as a development rights sending area, incentivizing landowners to sell off the development rights there rather than build. Some supervisors said it was worth a look.
“I understand there are concerns with how it would work and how it wouldn't work, but that's the whole point of the analysis,” Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) said.
But with the county planning department already at capacity, that market study and analysis would have to either wait, possibly for years, or push back the schedule for another projects.
Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) said that study should not be done at the expense of delaying other work, including a separate project to update the county comprehensive plan’s guidance on where data centers are permitted. And she said Rt. 7 data centers—more specifically, the high-voltage power lines to power them—are as good as done.
“The power lines on Rt. 7, I think we just all have to admit that they're going to go there, because we don't have any authority over Dominion. They have to pass this thing by the [State Corporation Commission] and that's pretty much it,” she said. “We can kick and scream, our residents can kick and scream and say they don't like it and try to encourage them to bury those power lines, but those power lines are solving what already is a power constraint problem.”
Dominion Virginia previously warned data center operators that it would not be able to power new data centers because of limitations in its grid. The company has since proposed additional high-capacity power lines to meet the industry’s demand for electricity. Although the affected areas were not along Rt. 7, some planned power lines are.
Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said the program wouldn’t be a good solution for data center development.
“The problem with the TDR discussion as it relates to data centers is, I can't think of a single scenario in which we are better off with a by-right data center in any situation,” Letourneau said. “Because anytime a data center has to go through a rezoning, whether it's a location that’s favorable or not, the board is able to work on that application and improve it.”
But the biggest hitch may be where to send those development rights once they’re sold. Turner proposed targeting the Dulles Cloud South, an undeveloped area of southeastern Loudoun which the county Department of Economic Development proposed opening up to data center development. Supervisors previously voted not to allow data centers there, citing environmental impacts and concerns over allowing industrial development in the county’s Transition Policy Area, which designed to provide a buffer between rural and developed areas.
“I was going to be supportive of this motion tonight until Supervisor Turner talked me out of it by mentioning again the Dulles [Cloud South],” Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said, adding “if it was up to me, we would never discuss the idea of Dulles Cloud South again. We’d go back and erase any memories anybody has of it ever being discussed, and we’d delete it from everything wherever it’s written.”
Despite offers from Turner to place the study at the back of the department’s work plan, and insistence that he mentioned Dulles Cloud South as an example and not a proposal, supervisors voted down that study 3-5-1, with only Turner, Kershner and Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) in favor; Briskman, Buffington, Letourneau, Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) and Vice Chair Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) opposed; and County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) absent.
(7) comments
Supervisor Briskman, you don't have control over Dominion (except through state senators and delegates), but you do have control over data center approval and placement. Their approval means Dominion will supply the power lines, and the cost of the powerlines is borne by citizens. So, yes, it IS your ultimate responsibility.
The county government is like a crack addict who wants to get their fix, but doesn't want dealers on the street corner. Data centers help fuel their out of control spending, and they'll never give that up.
That's the truth. We the blind and stupid people allowed data centers a decade ago on the promise that we could lower residential property taxes with the additional income. The Board of Spendthriftvisors took that now $400M/year and spends every dime. We didn't get any tax relief.
How about acknowledging how ridiculous our current property tax rate is relative to the rest of the state before curbing data center contributions?
It would be very interesting to understand just how much in taxes the data center owners are actually paying. I'm thinking much less than many think. Lots of deals cut to get them here?
They pay about $400M/year to the County.
What do you mean by ridiculous?
