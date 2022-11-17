The Loudoun County Design Cabinet on Tuesday announced the winners of its 2022 Signatures of Loudoun Design Excellence Program, which puts the spotlight on exceptional structures and public spaces.
It is the 19th years for the awards program conducted by the volunteer group of architects, planners and engineers seeking to support economic development by encouraging high-quality design.
Recognized this year were:
Makeovers Award: 338 Net Zero. Peter Burnett’s carbon-neutral coworking office building on East Market Street in Leesburg was remodeled from a former Tastee Freez restaurant.
Public Spaces Award: King Street Station Public Plaza. The gathering space in The Knutson Companies' south King Street project features a train depot-themed pavilion with ample open-air seating.
Interiors Award: Lightridge High School. The interior design of Loudoun’s newest high school was recognized for its “striking cutting-edge design” and “innovative details” that create spaces to inspire students.
Familiar Award: Lucketts Fire and Rescue Station. The village’s larger replacement fire-rescue station was lauded for its agricultural stylings, including a silo feature.
"You couldn't ask for a more contextual structure than this farm structure look with its water tower silo, and the actual station itself has the barn vernacular. It was very fitting for its rural setting... At the same time, in this envelope and agriculture and all is a state-of-the-art facility," Design Cabinet Chair Alfred Gooden said.
Infrastructure Award: ReThink9 Hillsboro. The Rt. 9 project not only transformed how traffic moves through town, but created a new environment for pedestrian activities.
"It’s a little bit familiar, and it’s very much of a big makeover, but it was a miraculous project, because when you think about what they did in this envelope, is they incorporated all the real infrastructure that we live in today’s life," Gooden said, noting the project included modernization of the town’s utility system and the installation of fiber optic broadband access throughout town.
Legends Award: VCE Loudoun Master Gardener Demonstration Garden. This year the volunteer group celebrated 30th anniversary of the Ida Lee Park garden.
"It has stood the test of time and is a very familiar place for most of us who have had the opportunity to be part of it. This garden also has a great impact on the community," Gooden said.
Vision in Design Award: Paul Reimers, PR Construction. Reimers, who died in July at age 59, was recognized for his “indelible impact on the streetscapes of Leesburg and so many other places.” In presenting the award, Martha Semmes noted Reimers's commitment to high-quality design and construction, dedication to historic preservation, mentorship to employees, and civic service including as a member of Leesburg’s Board of Architectural Review. She noted Reimers lived in the Memorial Drive neighborhood he built in downtown Leesburg and for which he was awarded a Signatures of Loudoun award in 2005.
