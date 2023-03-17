Loudoun County will host a virtual update on construction at the Loudoun County Courthouse Complex underway at the corner of Church Street and Edwards Ferry Road in Leesburg on March 29 at 6 p.m.
The public may log on for a briefing of the progress on the new General District Courthouse, the timeline for the rest of the project, and a preview of the inside of the building. The virtual meeting will also have a question and answer function.
The project includes a new 92,000-square-foot courthouse, renovations to the existing courthouse and historic Valley Bank building, and improved parking lots and pedestrian access. The new building is expected to open in the public this fall.
Information about the project and about attending the meeting is online at loudoun.gov/courts-expansion and loudoun.gov/calendar. Information about the courts is online at loudoun.gov/courts.
