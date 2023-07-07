As Loudoun supervisors prepare to dive into an overhaul of the county’s zoning ordinance, they are grappling with how to regulate what might be the next big thing: utility-scale energy storage.
The county Planning Commission wrestled with how to regulate industrial-scale energy storage facilities as it worked on writing the new zoning code. A report to the county Transportation and Land Use committee notes governments are still grappling with how to regulate the technology.
While industrial-scale energy storage has been undertaken in long-proven forms for more than in a century, such as its most common form pumped-storage hydroelectricity, utilities are now rolling out newer technologies such as massive banks of batteries. The draft zoning ordinance defines those facilities as having capacities of at least 600kWh—roughly six of the batteries in the newest Tesla Model S or Model X. Although the Planning Commission voted to allow energy storage by-right in some industrial districts, county planners have recommended first hiring a consultant to help write new fire safety rules and building codes.
The Fire Marshal’s Office previously warned the Planning Commission that energy storage facilities require specialized types of fire extinguishers and firefighter training, and permitting them in more rural areas of the county would pose an additional risk if water is not readily available.
It bears many of the same hallmarks of the data center industry in its early days in Loudoun—an emerging industrial technology that employs relatively few people on-site, and which planners are still figuring out how to regulate.
Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) during a June 21 Transportation and Land Use Committee meeting said he sees it as the next big thing.
“This, to me, could be the next data center wave of the future, quite frankly,” he said. “Simply because it’s very inexpensive in terms of the burden on the county, there are potentially a lot of various areas that we could put these energy storage facilities, and I foresee that maybe we may at some point want to take some time and work on this, and give this to the Planning Commission to flesh out significantly.”
Dominion Virginia's plans for a 100-megawatt solar array on Dulles Airport property also include a 50-megawatt battery system. It will be the largest and one of the first such projects in Virginia; the utility today has a 12 megawatt battery facility in Powhatan, VA and 2 megawatt batteries in New Kent and Hanover counties, and has approval to build a 20 megawatt facility in Chesterfield County.
Hire the consultant, if needed after reviewing what the other Virginia counties have done to regulate and ensure safety. The other counties have already done the heavy lifting, just tailor it to Loudoun.
