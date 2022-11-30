Representatives from Loudoun County gathered with the St. Louis Village Task Force on Tuesday night to discuss the village’s water quality problems.
Those problems were highlighted last year by a developer’s plans to build a new subdivision nearby. Among other concerns, village residents said those homes would have devastating effects on their already-poor water quality. That outcry led to county supervisors early this year creating the task force to come up with a plan for the village to limit future development and address the problems it has today, such as the water problems.
Project manager in charge of the St. Louis Village plan Jennifer Moore on Tuesday notified the task force that the county would fund free water testing for any village residents wanting to participate.
“Free well water testing will be coordinated by the Loudoun Office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension,” she said. “Residents may choose to test their well water for any number of reasons such as, you know, peace of mind, to help identify any concerns, and the results of this well water testing helps to provide useful information for the residents as you’re considering future options for improving water quality in the village.”
Director of Extension Services in Loudoun County Stuart Vermaak presented the Task Force with the details of the free well water study. Virginia Cooperative Extension runs a well water program twice a year, usually in the spring and fall. Vermaak directs the program and said the testing occurs at a research lab in Virginia Tech. The tests usually cost $65 each, but the county plans to use money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act cover the costs.
Moore also said there was a possibility for the community to participate in a feasibility study on options to solve those water woes.
“[It] is one step toward determining a possible way for improving the water quality,” she said.
Environmental Division Manager Dennis Cumbie and Environmental Division Specialist Scott Fincham briefed the Task Force about the details of a feasibility study.
“The feasibility study will be used to understand and document potential water challenges within the community and to determine feasible solutions to address those identified challenges,” Fincham said.
Cumbie said the cost of a feasibility study usually ranges from $180,000 to $350,000 but that the county government also would be able to use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for it. He also said agreeing to participate in the study is not a commitment by residents to follow through with any of the solutions it would recommend.
Solutions for the village have been proposed before—such as when the county Board of Supervisors approved an application for funding for a central water and sewer system, although that project was delayed for fear that providing public water in the village could also open the door to more development pressure.
To begin the eligibility process, 60% of village residents must sign the application, as well as present the county with what Fincham called a “suitable map.”
“The map is a boundary,” he said, later adding, “It doesn’t matter to us what you’re identifying as the boundary—we want you to define where you think kind of the community problem is.”
Public Affairs and Communications Officer Glen Barbour also attended to offer assistance to the task force in getting information out to village residents regarding all next steps, including the next community meeting, the free well water testing, and education about the feasibility study. He invited Task Force members to share their recommendations on how to best communicate with the residents to reach them effectively.
A community meeting will be held on Jan. 31 at Banneker Elementary School to discuss further details and share information with the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.