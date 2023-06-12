During June, Homeownership Month, the county Department of Housing & Community Development and its community partners will host four free virtual events on buying and owning a home in Loudoun County.
The workshops will offer information on the county government’s homebuyer programs, fire safety, home improvement and repair programs, and the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program.
The first clinic at noon June 15 will go over information about the county’s Affordable Dwelling Unit Purchase Program, Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program, Public Employee Grants for Homeownership, and Sponsoring Partnerships and Revitalizing Communities or SPARC.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office will provide an overview on home fire safety and escape plans at noon June 21.
The county Department of Housing will offer an overview of the county’s Home Accessibility and Repair Program, Rental Unit Accessibility Modification Program and Granting Freedom Program at noon June 22.
And Virginia Housing will offer an overview of the Virginia Mortgage Relief Program at noon June 27.
Registration is required for the workshops. Registration and more information is online at loudoun.gov/housing.
I'm not sure this is a good idea. I would think the classes would be rather frustrating -- as very few folks can afford to own a home in Loudoun. Happy Flag Day Loudoun!
