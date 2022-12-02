Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation.
The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in the eastern part of Loudoun County—have trash piling up outside their homes, according to an alert from the county government.
On Saturday, Dec. 3 and again on Saturday, Dec. 10, residents may drop off household and yard waste at a collection site at Park View High School, in the parking lot adjacent to the school’s ballfields. The collection will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. A fee of $7, cash only, will be collected.
Residents may drop off waste and recyclables at the county’s landfill, located at 21101 Evergreen Mills Road south of Leesburg.
The temporary collection program will give affected residents the opportunity to contract with a new hauler. Information about trash service providers is posted on the county’s website at loudoun.gov/trashserviceproviders.
