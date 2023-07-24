The county government has taken the unusual step of commissioning a study of a design proposal from the community, the planned Philomont Fire and Rescue Station replacement.
The county’s current plans would see the current fire station, in the heart of the village, shut down and a new station built at the Philomont horse show grounds, where the community’s long-running horse show was retired in 2020. Members of the community have repeatedly spoken out against those plans, urging the county to instead renovate and expand the current fire station, while the county fire department has argued it’s infeasible to bring the old station up to modern safety standards.
County staff members—and the Philomont Volunteer Fire Department which owns both the current station and the horse show grounds—have continued to oppose the community push.
Consulting firm FGM Architects studied a proposal from Bill Ridge for renovating and expanding the current fire station. Depending on whether the county moves or works around the cell tower behind the building, the consultants estimated a cost of $22.7 million to $24 million, compared to the current $16.7 million estimate for the county’s plans. That study doesn’t include buying the current property from the volunteers—according to county staff, while the volunteer department is willing to give the county the horse show grounds for free, they have not indicated a willingness to sell the fire station. The county staff report also warns there will likely be unexpected expenses that arise when work begins on the old firehouse, from issues that have not been found due to limited testing while the firehouse is in operation.
It also doesn’t include the cost of setting up a temporary fire station while the current station is renovated and expanded—while community members have argued that wouldn’t be necessary, county staff insist it would. And county staff also raised the question of parking on the site, and where to locate the cell tower if it is moved.
By comparison, county staff members reported the county will spend $18.5 million to build Aldie Fire and Rescue Station, and $16.1 to build Lovettsville Fire & Rescue, both at a lower cost per square foot than either option for Philomont. County staff members continue to recommend—and the county board is still on track to build—the county-proposed new fire station on the horse show grounds.
“I think the community concern, that I completely understand, is in every community, especially in small communities, the is one place that becomes the center of the community and the community gathering place, that has a historic and sentimental value to it,” Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said. “For this community, the horse show grounds is that.”
The study presented to the county board’s finance committee on July 11 is the second study on renovating the current firehouse property. The same consulting firm, at the time called LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects, studied a county design for that idea in 2021, at that time also finding the concept was feasible but more expensive.
Currently, construction funding for the fire station replacement is planned for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1, 2024.
