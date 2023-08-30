Loudoun County plans to begin a stream restoration project in the CountrySide area this October, intended to increase animal habitat, improve local water quality and reduce pollutants and sediments into the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The stream, which is a Potomac River tributary, flows between River Bend Middle and Potomac Falls High schools along the north side of Algonkian Parkway through property owned by CountrySide Proprietary.
The two-year project will mean closing the pedestrian path north of Algonkian Parkway between Rutherford Circle and Chelmsford Court, between River Bend and Potomac Falls. A detour will guide pedestrians to and from an alternate route on the south side of Algonkian Parkway.
The work to restore the 3,125 feet of stream and reintroduce native species will involve planting approximately 600 trees, about 5,000 sage and rush grass plugs, and about 6,000 live stakes, stem cuttings inserted directly into the stream bank to develop root networks and reduce erosion. The project also includes seeding along and above the banks of the stream.
Some trees will be removed; most of those will be used for the stream restoration, with woody debris providing animal habitats and other environmental benefits.
The project is expected to eliminate more than 200 pounds of phosphorous, more than 500 pounds of nitrogen and more than 130,00 pounds of suspended solids from running off into the Potomac River and subsequently the Chesapeake Bay. Construction is expected to begin in mid-October.
More information is online at loudoun.gov/RiverBendStreamRestoration.
