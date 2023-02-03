The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is seeking comments on its Regional Fair Housing Plan, which includes an analysis of the barriers to fair housing in the region and strategies to increase access and investment.
All state and local governments funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development must submit a fair housing plan; it’s the first time in 25 years that local jurisdictions have joined together to create a joint plan for the region. Jurisdictions include Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William counties; Montgomery County, MD; the cities of Alexandria and Gaithersburg, MD; and Washington, DC.
The plans’ overarching goals for reducing housing discrimination, reversing patterns of racial segregation and improving access to housing include increasing the supply of affordable housing for people making 60% or less of the Area Median Income, changing zoning and land use policies, implementing policies to preserve existing affordable housing, increasing homeownership, making public transit more accessible and affordable, and protecting rights and taking down barriers for people in protected groups such as people of color, people with disabilities and seniors.
In a survey of nearly 3,000 residents, approximately 84% reported having difficulty accessing safe, affordable housing, COG reported. Also, 13% said they have faced discrimination, and of those, 41% blamed landlords or property managers.
A 60-day public comment period is opened Jan. 31 and is open until March 31. Learn more at mwcog.org. Offer comments online here.
