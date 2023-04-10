The Loudoun office of the Virginia Cooperative Extensions has released the Crops Suitability Tool, an interactive map of which crops will thrive best in which parts of Loudoun. The tool is meant to help farmers, prospective farmers and real estate agents make informed decisions before starting a crop for the first time or buying land for agriculture.
The tool identifies the best and least suitable sites for different types of crops in Loudoun, from fruits to vegetables and hay to hemp, visualizing data on soil types and slopes. The tool is a good starting point; it doesn’t account for things like weather conditions or the prevalence of pests like weeds, insects, and diseases. The cooperative extension also offers further soil map reports and site evaluations. And property owners to find major discrepancies in the tool are asked to report them by email to flores69@vt.edu.
Instructions on using the Crops Suitability Tool and a link to the tool are online at loudoun.gov/CropsTool.
To get a soil map report for a property or a site evaluation, email VCE Loudoun Commercial Horticulturalist Beth Sastre at flores69@vt.edu.
