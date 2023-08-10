Virginia Cooperative Extension is conducting a statewide needs assessment survey and VCE Loudoun is encouraging all residents to participate.
VCE Loudoun, an educational outreach program of Virginia Tech and Virginia State University, provides research-based educational programs for county residents. The programs promote healthy living, improving our food systems, youth development and taking care of the environment.
The survey findings will help the Loudoun extension office set its priorities and develop programs suited to the needs of county residents, informing VCE Loudoun’s programming for the next four years.
The survey is anonymous and is estimated to take about 10 minutes to complete. The collected data will be kept confidential.
The survey is open through Aug. 31. Find more information and a link to the survey at loudoun.ext.vt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.