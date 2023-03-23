The Loudoun office of the Virginia Cooperative Extension has opened registration for its reduced cost water testing program. The number of sample kits is limited.
The Virginia Household Water Quality Testing program provides water testing for wells, cisterns, or springs, helps with understanding test results, and offers information about addressing water quality problems. The water testing kit costs $65. A comparable analysis at a private commercial lab would cost more than $300.
The program tests for 14 water quality parameters including iron, manganese, nitrate, lead, arsenic, fluoride, sulfate, pH, total dissolved solids, hardness, sodium, copper, total coliform bacteria and E. coli bacteria. Samples are analyzed at Virginia Tech’s Research Lab.
Find a link to the Virginia Household Water Quality Program at ex.vt.edu.
Further financial support is available for individuals or families who need help covering that cost. For more information, or to inquire about a needs-based scholarship, email Loudoun Extension Agent Stuart Vermaak at svermaak@vt.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.