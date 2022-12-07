The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and its donor-advised fund, the Loudoun Community Cabinet, have announced a $350,000 grant to Arlington Partnership for Affordable Housing to support the development of a new workforce housing project to be developed in Loudoun County.
In April, the Loudoun Community Cabinet provided seed funding for the foundation’s launch of Workforce Housing Now, a public-awareness campaign addressing the shortage of workforce housing availability in Loudoun County.
The foundation announced in August that the cabinet would accept funding proposals for projects that advance the production of workforce housing in Loudoun. After a competitive grant process, APAH was selected to receive a $350,000 grant to support pre-development costs for 130 units of affordable housing along Pinebrook Road in southern Loudoun.
“The Cabinet’s goal by launching the Workforce Housing Now campaign is to help our community understand the need for workforce housing here in Loudoun,” stated Dr. Bill Hazel, chair of the Loudoun Community Cabinet and senior deputy executive director of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation. “The Cabinet’s grant for this new project puts our money where the needs are. We hope the Cabinet inspires other philanthropies to get involved in addressing this important community issue. APAH has a stellar track record of getting the job done regionally and here in Loudoun when it comes to innovative development of workforce housing.”
The development, temporarily called AvonLea, will be a model for multigenerational affordable housing in the region when it opens in 2026 according to APAH.
APAH recently opened Loudoun View Senior Residences, with 98 independent living senior apartments in Cascades. In January, APAH was awarded $1.1 million in state grants to support the construction of affordable housing for seniors in Sterling.
In its first phase of the AvonLea project, APAH will construct 130 housing units for adults over the age of 55 earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. The cabinet’s grant will fund the pre-development costs associated with planning and implementing the construction project. Eventually, APAH plans to expand the project to 277 units for seniors as well as families of all ages meeting income eligibility guidelines.
“Loudoun County recognizes its growing need for housing to meet people at different ages and stages in life. This award recognizes APAH’s mission, our growing regional presence, and the need for more housing supply that will allow our communities to thrive. We are thankful to the Loudoun Community Cabinet for providing critical funding that directly supports our effort to develop provide quality, stable homes,” stated APAH President & CEO Carmen Romero.
According to the foundation, the Loudoun Community Cabinet was established in 2019 as a component fund of the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties and is comprised of local philanthropists who seek to leverage their voices and resources to address human service gaps in Loudoun County through high-impact grantmaking and community initiatives.
Learn more at communityfoundationlf.org.
