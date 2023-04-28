Loudoun County’s Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Victim Witness Program today hosted the 2023 Victim Services Award Ceremony.
The ceremony honored victims, families and survivors and recognized the support and assistance rendered to victims by law enforcement and members of the community.
Kimberly Nelson, whose pregnant daughter, Bethany Decker, was missing for 12 years before the man charged with her murder confessed, gave the keynote address.
She told how her family has suffered for years as they searched for Decker and the many members of the community who supported her along the way.
Referring to when her daughter first went missing Nelson said, “It was so unreal that I felt like it wasn’t even my life. How could this be happening? And there were people who were there with us along the way. And it was so important because we didn’t even know what to expect … we really needed those people to elevate us during that time.”
Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj thanked her staff for their work and the many volunteers and law enforcement officers who support victims of crimes every day.
“We as a community are responsible for one another,” she said. “We’re responsible to one another. Because the system is not equipped to solve everything, but our community is. We just have to be able to get engaged.”
Community members who were honored at the event were: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Mark Bush, Eric Cote, and Sean McCormack, Deputy Donald Wilhelm, Loudoun County Animal Services Officer Patrick Breslin, Kimberly Nelson, Department of Community Corrections Probation Officer Jeanne Mullane and Nitza Medina Peralta, Trey Goldizen, Emily Rodriguez and Esmerelda Ortiz from LAWS Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services.
