The county finance committee has recommended the county government distribute less than $400,00 to nonprofits of the $1.4 million the county will receive as part of the U. S. Department of Housing and Community Development’s annual Community Development Block Grants.
This year the federal government is sending Loudoun roughly $100,000 more.
The committee’s April 11 vote would see the county distributing $338,615 of that funding to nonprofits. That would go to the Northern Virginia Dental Clinic to provide dental services for low-income or uninsured people, Crossroads for job training and placement, LAWS for its work serving victims of domestic and sexual violence, and Habitat for Humanity in rehabilitating old houses. Other nonprofits that applied for funding such as A Farm Less Ordinary, INMED, Mobile Hope, ECHO and the Good Shepherd Alliance would not receive funding.
The county would keep more than $1 million of the money, including $281,062, 20%, for administration costs. Another $771,718 would go to the county’s own affordable housing initiatives. That came after the committee and county staff recommended keeping most of the money that the county’s Housing Advisory Board, which evaluated nonprofits’ applications, had recommended for Loudoun Habitat for Humanity. That board recommended granting the nonprofit $800,000; county staff members and supervisors on the finance committee recommended cutting that to $150,000 and putting the rest into the county’s own affordable housing programs.
Loudoun Housing and Community Development Director John Hall said that was because the nonprofit has not yet drawn any of the $650,000 it was awarded for the current fiscal year, which ends in June. He said in conversations with the nonprofit, they had run into a “one-two punch”—they ran into difficulties with their lender accessing private capital to close on purchases, and were outbid on the properties they attempted to purchase. The Community Development Block Grant funding can only be used for the nonprofit’s work to rehabilitate homes, not build new ones, he said.
The committee recommended extending the current year’s funding for the nonprofit to be available through March of 2024.
“Hopefully that additional $150,000 coupled with the $650,000, will be enough so that they’re not outbid. Then we would also work with them where we could provide our funding at closing, so they won’t need a private bridge loan, we can just fund our dollars in escrow,” Hall said.
The county finance committee approved those recommendations 4-0-1, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent. That also begins a public comment period, which runs through May 10.
See the proposed funding plan at loudoun.gov/1674/Community-Development-Block-Grant. Comments can be submitted by email to CDBG Program Manager Johnette Powell at johnette.powell@loudoun.gov, or mailed to CDBG Program Manager Johnette Powell, Loudoun County Department of Housing and Community Development, P.O. Box 7000, Leesburg, VA 20177.
The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the funding recommendations at 6 p.m. on May 10.
