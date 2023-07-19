The players hoping to represent the Washington Commanders on the field this fall will converge in Ashburn starting next week for training camp.
And after several years of holding camp in Richmond followed by pandemic restrictions on crowds in recent years, fans will be welcomed back for 12 open practices during July and August.
Admission is free, but tickets are required in advance through the team’s website.
The Commanders training camp starts July 21, when rookies are required to report. Veterans enter camp on July 25.
The first open practice will be Thursday, July 27, with gates opening at 8 p.m. and team activities to start at 9 a.m. The final open practice is scheduled for Aug. 19.
For fans, the practices provide opportunities to watch practices, buy NFL merchandise, and, hopefully, come home with a few autographs.
Free parking will be provided at the Dulles Town Center with a shuttle bus running every 10 minutes starting at 7:30 a.m. and continuing through the day.
The practice field has a 2,000-seat bleacher area along the sideline, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans may bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch from open grass.
Food and drinks may be purchased from local food trucks on site.
Following each practice, Commanders players and coaches may stop to sign autographs for fans. Autographs are not guaranteed and are up to the discretion of the player and/or coach.
Visitors are encouraged to bring sunscreen, personal fans, water, and sharpies for autographs.
For full details and ticket information, go to commanders.com/training-camp/2023.
Does anyone still follow the Washington Commanders? I would be quite pleased to see them move back to DC or Maryland and allow the streets of Ashburn and One Loudoun to enjoy some relative peace and quiet in their absence.
