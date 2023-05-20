For the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Washington Commanders today opened its Ashburn training center to the public to celebrate its partnership with OrthoVirginia and host a flag football clinic.
The event brought flag football players ages five to 14 together with members of the Commanders’ rookie class who have been participating in their first team workouts and joined in putting the young players through drills inside the team’s practice bubble.
Commanders President Jason Wright and Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said it would be a memorable experience for the young athletes.
“I think all of us at some point as football players had an experience like this, where you got into contact with, whether at a distance or up close, in the big leagues, the NFL, a college football athlete, a high school football athlete that could inspire you, and teach you a little something.” Wright said.
“This will be one of those days that they'll have an opportunity to remember for the rest of their lives,” Bieniemy said. “What a great opportunity. You get to work with these young men who’ve been working their tails off here for the past few weeks. This is a great experience.”
OrthoVirginia inked the deal to become the team’s sports medicine partner and secure the naming rights for the facility—the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park—in 2022. OrthoVirginia has more than 145 physicians in over 35 offices throughout the commonwealth.
Some of those specialists joined in Saturday’s football clinic.
“You're gonna get some teaching from some of the experts in pro football here, but they are also experts from sports medicine,” OrthoVirginia President Dr. Ben Kittredge said. “We have a great relationship. And our goal here is to keep you safe. But it's also to take care of you if you get hurt. … If you get hurt our job to get you back in the game series safely as soon as possible.”
“This is part of what we envisioned in our partnership with ortho Virginia, when they stepped up to be the title sponsor of this place and become a marquee partner for us. And it's always been about shaping the future of health and safety in football, in partnership with a world-class organization like ortho Virginia,” Wright said. “That was part of their strategy in linking arms with us was that together, we could make the future of the game safer, more viable, and longer lasting, so that you guys feel comfortable bringing your kids into the game that we all love that we think shapes communities and shapes character for the rest of our lives.”
