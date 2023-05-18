Fans of The Lord of the Rings need not leave the Loudoun shire—Loudoun County Public Library will host its annual celebration Lord of the Rings Night at Cascades Library in Sterling Saturday, May 20 from 7-10 p.m.
Adults 18 and older are invited to the event featuring a costume contest with cash prizes, trivia, cosplay demos, fiddle music, and eight local food trucks and vendors. The library encouraged attendees to “heed Gondor’s call for aid” by bringing nonperishable food to donate to Loudoun Hunger Relief, earning a raffle ticket for a prize.
"Libraries are for community, not just books anymore,” Programming Coordinator Aryn Dagirmanjian said. “It is great to see the fellowship among our customers. We even scheduled a themed night for teens at After Hours Teen Center the Friday before due to popularity.”
Last year’s Avengers Night drew almost 350 people, and the event generated 140 pounds of food donations for Loudoun Hunger Relief.
For more information go to library.loudoun.gov/lotr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.