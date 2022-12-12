Nancy Boyd has been named Loudoun County’s new director of Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure. She has been serving as acting director since May, after former director Joe Kroboth was promoted to assistant county administrator.
“Ms. Boyd has played a key role in a number of transportation initiatives and has demonstrated exceptional leadership since she joined the Loudoun County government,” County Administrator Tim Hemstreet stated. “I believe her knowledge and experience in capital projects and transportation will help Loudoun as we continue to make advancements in developing an effective transportation network, which is a key strategic initiative of the Board of Supervisors.”
Boyd joined the county government in June 2021 as the deputy director of the department. Before that, she worked as an engineering manager for WSP USA and had held senior positions in the Washington State Department of Transportation.
As the director of transportation and capital infrastructure, she oversees the county’s transportation system, including its transit and commuter services, long range planning, and traffic engineering; and the planning, design and construction of the county’s capital projects. Department staff also serve as technical advisors to the Board of Supervisors on transportation, facility development, regional funding, land acquisition, project scheduling, and cost estimation.
Both are busy jobs. The county has an $796 million capital program building new roads and facilities, and the county’s own transit services are going through a massive expansion as the new Metrorail stations in Loudoun have opened.
More information about the Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure is online at loudoun.gov/DTCI.
