Construction has begun on the planned park at Loudoun Water’s Beaverdam Reservoir, the water authority and NOVA Parks announced Monday.
The park on the southeast side of the 300-acre reservoir is being funded and constructed through a partnership between Loudoun Water, which owns and maintains the reservoir as a source of drinking water, and NOVA Parks, the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority. Its design includes an entrance road, parking lot, welcome center, restrooms, a crew facility, a boat rental facility, pavilions, trails, waterfront boardwalks, a bridge, plantings, and educational exhibits among other features, designed with water protection in mind.
“Loudoun Water’s mission is to ensure a healthy environment and high quality of life through effective and sustainable management of resources entrusted to our care. I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate and celebrate that mission than with Reservoir Park and all it has to offer,” Loudoun Water Board Chair Mark Koblos stated. “We are very excited to get construction underway and to ultimately share this special park with the community.”
“We are excited that the construction of Reservoir Park at Beaverdam has begun,” NOVA Parks Board Chair Cate Magennis Wyatt stated. “This ambitious partnership between NOVA Parks and Loudoun Water will serve the public for generations to come.”
With construction now underway, water access is closed, and fishing, boating, kayaking and other water activities are prohibited. Once the reservoir refills to a safe level, water access will resume, anticipated in the spring of 2023, according to Loudoun Water. Trails near the southeast portion of the reservoir are closed during construction.
Reservoir Park is expected to hold a grand opening spring or summer of 2024.
