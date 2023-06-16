A pair of Loudoun County football legends are back on the high school field this week to help the next generation of players develop their skills—and love—for the game.
The first Jonathan Allen Football Summer Football Skills & Fundamentals Camp was in its second day Friday, with more than 100 kids running through drills at Briar Woods High School in Brambleton under the direction of former NFL linebacker Eddie Mason and the coaches at the Pro Elite Football Academy and the Ashburn Youth Football League.
Joining Allen, the Commander’s Pro Bowl defensive end, in the crowd of kids was New England Patriots quarterback Trace McSorley. While Allen was a 2012 graduate of Stone Ridge High School, McSorley was on home turf. As a four-year starter for the Falcons, he led the team to three consecutive state championships before having a record-setting career at Penn State.
“It’s cool to be able to come back and do something for the kids,” McSorley said. “I remember doing these camps when I was their age. Eddie was running them. One of the things I looked forward to every summer was these camps. I’m excited to be able to come back and be on the other side for these kids to get them excited about football, get them loving it, and get the next generation of the game in good hands.”
Allen was drafted in the first round by the Washington football team after building a reputation as the nation’s top defensive player during his career at Alabama. With the team’s headquarters just down the road, Allen stays in contact with the Bulldogs’ program.
“I like working with the youth. I feel we are so blessed to say we play football for a living. Anything I can do to give back and spread the word of God and bring passion to the youth of tomorrow,” Allen said.
For his inaugural camp, Allen said he wants to have a lasting impact on the participants.
“I hope they have fun. I hope they have a memory for the rest of their lives. I know for me, whenever I got to meet an NFL player growing up it was always one of the coolest moments of my life and I hope I can do that for them,” he said.
Other members of the Commanders also joined in the program over its three days.
McSorley said his football career is rooted in the similar summer camps—with Mason leading the drills.
“I just want the kids to have fun and start developing the love for the game. This is where it kind of all started for me. I’ve always wanted to be out on the field playing the game and having a good time,” he said. “And I want them to learn some skills, live lessons that they can carry on with them.”
During water breaks between drills, Allen and McSorley met with the participants in small groups to answer questions and banter about video games. Allen asked which teams they use with playing Madden NFL. “And don’t tell me the Chiefs,” he joked.
“It’s really just the smallest thing, being able to talk with the players,” Allen said. “They don’t seem like real people when you watch them on TV or play with them on the game. Just being able to hang out with them and joke with them like their one of your boys.”
For Mason, the camp is a return to the field after a break during the pandemic. For many years, he ran the summer camp with cornerback Shawn Springs.
In working with Allen and McSorley, Mason is working to bring the next generation into the training effort.
“We need some young new blood in the room and these two are the ones to lead the future of this football community in Loudoun. We’ve had some great players—not just great players, but better people,” Mason said. He noted that both the Commanders and the Patriots just wrapped up their offseason training activities and are preparing for training camp in a few weeks.
“They’ve got busy schedules. Trace drove down from Boston. It shows you kind of who they are as men and this matters to them,” Mason said.
Mason has two goals for the camp.
“First is getting people to fall back in love with the game of football again,” he said. “Number two is teaching the kids the skills and fundamentals necessary to be successful in sports and in life.”
“Really, it’s been a great experience for the kids. The parents are loving it. I’m excited to get back out here again,” Mason said.
Learn more at ayfl.org or masetraining.com.
