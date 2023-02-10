Loudoun Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz’s annual update on real estate assessments showed the growth in homes values slowing from their meteoric pandemic-era rise, while land near Metrorail stops continues to outpace all other areas and data centers continue to dominate.
Despite the slowdown, Loudoun real estate values continue to grow quickly, with residential year-over-year revaluations ranging from 5.8% year for condos to 13.6% for single-family homes in the west.
Wertz reported residential values peaked around April 2022, although they remain higher than this time last year.
And although the General Assembly introduced some uncertainty to county revenues when it stepped in to regulate how data centers are assessed, the state appears to have actually increased those tax bills, Wertz told county supervisors at their Feb. 7 meeting.
“Although we were anticipating a decrease in the value of data centers due to legislation enacted last year that affected how fixtures within data centers are to be valued for property assessment purposes, we did not receive specific cost data that would indicate the necessity for reduction,” Wertz said. “To the contrary, the assessed values for data centers went up significantly.”
The assessed value of data center real estate in Loudoun grew 56.3% to $18.4 billion. However, he said, there are further changes to that legislation under consideration in Richmond now.
His office’s report showed the biggest slow-down in growth was for single-family homes with central water and sewer service—in other words, in the county’s east. In 2022, those homes appreciated in value by 16.1%. In 2023 they grew by 7.5%. And the slowest year-over-year growth was for townhouses and condos. New townhouse construction also continued to slow.
And the average assessment for single family homes this year is $863,266. For townhouses, it’s $567,421.
In all, residential real estate makes up 64.8% of the total value of real estate in Loudoun. Data centers alone make up 12.9% of the real estate value in Loudoun, more than the rest of the commercial sector combined.
Wertz’s report also shows commercial property values in the Metrorail service district have taken off since 2021, more than doubling over the past two years to a total value of $13.5 billion.
County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) also asked about making sure parcels are accurately valued and the owners know how to dispute those assessments, after parcels in the historically Black western Loudoun community of Howardsville were found to be greatly over-valued in county assessments, driving those tax bills up.
“There are some people In Loudoun County who don't have computers, who can't get ahold of you, who can't reach you, who may not even have the wherewithal to know if their assessment is correct or not. And by the time they figure out it’s not correct, we may not even be able to help them get the money that they paid, that’s owed to them, back,” Randall said to Wertz.
Wertz said his office has started hosting “real estate assessment road shows” to let people know how assessments work.
Real estate assessments are online at loudoun.gov/parceldatabase Property owners who believe their assessments are incorrect may file an Application for Review with the Commissioner online at loudoun.gov/reaa by March 10. Thereafter, appeals may be made to the Board of Equalization until June 1.
Real estate tax bills are calculated based on the assessed value and the local tax rate, which the Board of Supervisors will set during its annual budget deliberations in March with a final vote expected in early April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.